MILAN Dec 21 The head of Italy's largest
bank UniCredit said he sees strong demand from
European banks for the European Central Bank's offering of
three-year loans on Wednesday.
The ECB's first ever offer of three-year loans is expected
to draw high demand, easing fears of an impending credit crunch
and possibly bolstering bond and money markets..
"I expect massive demand from all major European banks. I am
convinced that liquidity should support the real economy and
thus avoid a credit crunch," UniCredit Chief Executive Federico
Ghizzoni told Italy's Radio 24.
