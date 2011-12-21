MILAN Dec 21 The head of Italy's largest bank UniCredit said he sees strong demand from European banks for the European Central Bank's offering of three-year loans on Wednesday.

The ECB's first ever offer of three-year loans is expected to draw high demand, easing fears of an impending credit crunch and possibly bolstering bond and money markets..

"I expect massive demand from all major European banks. I am convinced that liquidity should support the real economy and thus avoid a credit crunch," UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told Italy's Radio 24. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)