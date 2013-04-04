VIENNA, April 4 Italian bank UniCredit
has not seen any significant deposit shifts in the countries
where it operates since Cyprus decided to impose losses on big
depositors to secure an international bailout, its chief
executive said.
"Since we had the Cyprus case, we have monitored on a daily
basis what is going on in the countries where we have banks. We
have no reaction so far from customers," Federico Ghizzoni told
journalists in Vienna late on Wednesday.
"The situation is definitely quiet and under control," he
said in comments embargoed until Thursday.
UniCredit is the top lender in emerging European markets and
operates in 22 countries including western Europe and central
Asia. It has no operations in Cyprus.
Ghizzoni said the bank, which is selling its Kazakh unit,
had no plans to leave Ukraine - as some other western banks were
doing.
