By Francesca Landini and Cristina Carlevaro

MILAN, March 5 Italy's two biggest banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, are weeks away from setting up a pool of restructured loans with the help of U.S. private equity firm KKR following more than a year of talks, three sources close to the matter said.

The banks hope that combining problem loans with outside expertise and capital will make the loans easier to recover or to sell to third parties.

Italian lenders had bad debts worth around 330 billion euros ($364 billion) at the end of June following three years of recession and they have been struggling to offload these loans.

Deals to sell soured debt to specialised investors were shelved in recent months due to technical difficulties or problems in pricing the loans.

Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit first disclosed talks to pool more than 1 billion euros in soured loans into a special vehicle in February of last year and expectations were that they would launch it by the end of 2014.

Ironing out legal and tax issues, however, has taken longer than expected, forcing the banks to take a more gradual step-by-step approach.

"The main legal hurdles have been overcome and the banks will soon put some of the loans in the vehicle," one of the sources said.

The lenders will launch the project either at the end of March or the beginning of April, starting with loans owed by two companies, another source said, adding a handful of companies would then come on board at a later stage.

The plan is to set up a special vehicle to manage a package of troubled loans Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit are both owed by the same struggling businesses.

A memorandum of understanding between the two banks, KKR and turnaround specialist Alvarez & Marsal to manage problematic loans was signed in April. ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Cristina Carlevaro; Editing by Vincent Baby)