(Adds details, background)
By Francesca Landini and Cristina Carlevaro
MILAN, March 5 Italy's two biggest banks, Intesa
Sanpaolo and UniCredit, are weeks away from
setting up a pool of restructured loans with the help of U.S.
private equity firm KKR following more than a year of
talks, three sources close to the matter said.
The banks hope that combining problem loans with outside
expertise and capital will make the loans easier to recover or
to sell to third parties.
Italian lenders had bad debts worth around 330 billion euros
($364 billion) at the end of June following three years of
recession and they have been struggling to offload these loans.
Deals to sell soured debt to specialised investors were
shelved in recent months due to technical difficulties or
problems in pricing the loans.
Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit first disclosed talks to pool
more than 1 billion euros in soured loans into a special vehicle
in February of last year and expectations were that they would
launch it by the end of 2014.
Ironing out legal and tax issues, however, has taken longer
than expected, forcing the banks to take a more gradual
step-by-step approach.
"The main legal hurdles have been overcome and the banks
will soon put some of the loans in the vehicle," one of the
sources said.
The lenders will launch the project either at the end of
March or the beginning of April, starting with loans owed by two
companies, another source said, adding a handful of companies
would then come on board at a later stage.
The plan is to set up a special vehicle to manage a package
of troubled loans Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit are both owed by
the same struggling businesses.
A memorandum of understanding between the two banks, KKR and
turnaround specialist Alvarez & Marsal to manage problematic
loans was signed in April.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Cristina Carlevaro; Editing
by Vincent Baby)