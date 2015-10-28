ROME Oct 28 A controversy stemming from an anti-mafia investigation into UniCredit's Deputy Chairman Fabrizio Palenzona has been "more than solved" as far as the Italian bank is concerned, the bank's chairman said on Wednesday.

Anti-mafia prosecutors in Florence have placed Palenzona and two other top officials at the bank under investigation over allegations of doing business with an entrepreneur linked to the Sicilian mafia.

A lawyer representing Palenzona has denied the allegations. The bank has said that an internal preliminary audit had shown no wrongdoing by its officials.

"The case of Palenzona is more than solved as far as the bank is concerned," UniCredit Chairman Giuseppe Vita told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference in Rome. "Let's see what the magistrates say."

