ROME Oct 28 A controversy stemming from an
anti-mafia investigation into UniCredit's Deputy Chairman
Fabrizio Palenzona has been "more than solved" as far as the
Italian bank is concerned, the bank's chairman said on
Wednesday.
Anti-mafia prosecutors in Florence have placed Palenzona and
two other top officials at the bank under investigation over
allegations of doing business with an entrepreneur linked to the
Sicilian mafia.
A lawyer representing Palenzona has denied the allegations.
The bank has said that an internal preliminary audit had shown
no wrongdoing by its officials.
"The case of Palenzona is more than solved as far as the
bank is concerned," UniCredit Chairman Giuseppe Vita told
reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference in Rome.
"Let's see what the magistrates say."
