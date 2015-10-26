MILAN Oct 26 Italian bank UniCredit is trying to draw a line under an investigation into whether three of its top executives helped an entrepreneur with alleged Mafia links by quickly replacing two of the bankers, two people familiar with the matter said.

Prosecutors in Florence have placed three UniCredit executives under criminal investigation for allegedly helping arrange financing for a man whom investigators say has links to Matteo Messina Denaro, the fugitive new leader of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra and one of Italy's most wanted men.

Details of the investigation were outlined in a search warrant issued by prosecutors on Sept. 30 and seen by Reuters.

UniCredit has moved swiftly to communicate over the investigation since it became public on Oct. 8. It said that day there was no evidence of wrongdoing by any of the three bankers and has issued two statements about the case since.

A source close to the bank said on Monday that the two lower-ranking managers - Chief Risk Officer Massimiliano Fossati and Alessandro Cataldo, head of corporate banking in Italy - were likely to be replaced this week.

The source said UniCredit's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni wanted to act quickly as headlines about the high-profile investigation were dominating headlines in the Italian press and risked damaging the bank's reputation.

A second source confirmed the two may be replaced soon, saying Ghizzoni wanted to act well before the bank releases third-quarter results and a new business plan on Nov. 11.

UniCredit did not make any of the three executives available for comment.

Neither Fossati, who was promoted to his current post on Oct. 1, nor Cataldo replied to emails from Reuters requesting comment. Nicola Apa, a lawyer representing both men, did not respond to calls or an email seeking comment.

DELICATE TIME

The third executive under investigation is UniCredit Deputy Chairman Fabrizio Palenzona. A lawyer for Palenzona, an influential figure in Italian financial circles, said in a statement distributed by UniCredit on Oct. 8 that his client had engaged in no wrongdoing.

In one of two statements released since then, the bank has said a preliminary internal audit had shown no wrongdoing by the bank or its executives.

It also said the initial loan to the entrepreneur accused of links to the Mafia was granted by two banks in the early 2000s before they became part of UniCredit and no new financing had been approved by the group since then.

The entrepreneur in question, Andrea Bulgarella, has also denied any wrongdoing and, in particular, allegations that he is linked to the Mafia.

The investigation comes at a delicate time for UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets. It is struggling to boost revenues and strengthen its capital base to allay market worries that it may need a capital increase.

Ghizzoni is preparing to present an updated strategy next month. Sources have told Reuters the bank could cut 10,000 jobs in Italy, Germany and Austria as part of the restructuring.

The head of Italian market watchdog Consob, Giuseppe Vegas, told reporters on Monday that the body had asked UniCredit for clarifications about the investigation. (Writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by David Clarke)