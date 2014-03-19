Santander to issue up to 2 bln euros in preference shares
MADRID, April 18 Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it planned to issue preference shares convertible into ordinary shares with a nominal value of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).
MILAN, March 19 Unicredit's Deputy Chairman Candido Fois denied speculation of a possible listing of its asset management unit Pioneer Investments on Wednesday.
Late on Sunday, the Financial Times reported that Italy's biggest bank by assets was considering putting up for sale or floating Pioneer, valued at over 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion), as early as next year. ($1 = 0.7188 Euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini)
MADRID, April 18 Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it planned to issue preference shares convertible into ordinary shares with a nominal value of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).
ZURICH, April 18 GAM Holding on Tuesday posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for the first three months of 2017, with top management also urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.