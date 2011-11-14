BRIEF-Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 22
June 14Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
MILAN Nov 14 UniCredit net job cuts between September 2011 and 2015 will total around 6,150, the bank said on Monday.
The bank sees job cuts of around 7,290 in Western Europe while it expects to add some 1,135 jobs at its businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, it said in a slide on its business plan to 2015.
UniCredit sees some 5,200 job cuts in Italy in the period.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
June 14Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
NEW YORK, June 13 J. Crew Group Inc disclosed terms on Tuesday of a debt restructuring deal that would roughly cut in half the value of its nearly $567 million in bonds, as well as extend their maturity by two years, after receiving the backing of some key creditors.