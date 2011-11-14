MILAN Nov 14 UniCredit net job cuts between September 2011 and 2015 will total around 6,150, the bank said on Monday.

The bank sees job cuts of around 7,290 in Western Europe while it expects to add some 1,135 jobs at its businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, it said in a slide on its business plan to 2015.

UniCredit sees some 5,200 job cuts in Italy in the period.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)