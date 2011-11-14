BRIEF-Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 22
June 14Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
MILAN Nov 14 Italy's UniCredit said it would cut around 5,200 jobs domestically between September 2011 and 2015, as part of cuts under a 2010-2015 plan set to reduce its Italian workforce by 12 percent at the end of the period compared with current levels.
Italy's biggest bank by assets posted on Monday a third-quarter loss due to writedowns and announced plans to raise 7.5 billion euros in fresh capital.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
June 14Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
NEW YORK, June 13 J. Crew Group Inc disclosed terms on Tuesday of a debt restructuring deal that would roughly cut in half the value of its nearly $567 million in bonds, as well as extend their maturity by two years, after receiving the backing of some key creditors.