ALMATY/MILAN Nov 17 UniCredit,
Italy's biggest bank by assets, is in talks with Kazakh
investors over the sale of a controlling stake in Kazakhstan's
ATF Bank, three sources with knowledge of the matter
said.
A Kazakh government source said a deal was likely to be
struck next year.
"The talks are about a controlling stake in ATF bank, most
probably, this is a deal to be struck in 2013," the source told
Reuters.
The source added the former owner of ATF Bank, Bolat
Utemuratov, was interested in acquiring the stake from
UniCredit. A different group of Kazakh businessmen were also
interested in buying it, the source said.
A second source said the price for the stake was still being
determined.
UniCredit declined to comment.
UniCredit bought a 92 percent stake in ATF-Bank, the Central
Asian nation's fourth-biggest lender by assets, for $2.1 billion
in 2007, at the height of the credit boom.
