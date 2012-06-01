BRIEF-Catella issues new unsecured bond with a maturity of 5 years
* ISSUES NEW UNSECURED BOND WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS AND FRAMEWORK OF SEK 750 MILLION
MILAN, June 1 Italian bank UniCredit, which is abandoning its own European equities sales and trading business, will extend its deal with French brokerage Kepler Capital Markets over its equities sales and trading business to Central and Eastern Europe.
In a statement on Friday, UniCredit said the reorganisation will involve its cash equity activities in Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, London and New York, with Warsaw becoming a cash equity hub in the region. As part of the deal, the bank will also exit its Russia-based equity and sales business.
The deal with Kepler, which is just over 50 percent owned by its staff after a management buy-out in 2008, gives UniCredit access to international investors and means it can continue to produce equity research.
The deal, part of a global reorganisation of started in November, is subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(idn)' to PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jambi's (Bank Jambi, A(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured medium-term notes III 2017 of up to IDR50 billion. The notes will have a maturity of up to three years and proceeds from the issue will be used to support the bank's business growth. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk re