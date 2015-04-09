BRIEF-Gozde GSYO swings to Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira (loss $8.45 million) versus profit of 378,386 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5260 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, April 9 The board of UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, has approved a plan to set up a pool of restructured loans with domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo and U.S. private equity firm KKR, UniCredit CEO said on Thursday.
The banks hope that combining problem loans with the benefit of outside expertise and capital will make the debt easier to recover or to sell to third parties.
Under the plan, UniCredit and Intesa will pool together up to 2 billion euros in soured loans into a special vehicle.
Following more than a year of talks, the project is now due to start "as soon as possible, we are not talking months," UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira (loss $8.45 million) versus profit of 378,386 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5260 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, May 2 (Reuters) - ** Norwegian banks will launch on Thursday a new version of the mobile payment app Vipps, VippsGO, to provide more opportunities for organizations and businesses to sell their goods and services, bank DNB said in a press release on Tuesday ** In February more than 100 Norwegian banks agreed to develop Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google ** Vipps allows individuals to make free money