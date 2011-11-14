MILAN Nov 14 UniCredit's Libyan investors cannot at present take part in the bank's planned capital increase of 7.5 billion euros because their shares are still frozen, the bank's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday in a conference call.

The Libyan Investment Authority has around 2.6 percent of the bank while the Libyan Central Bank has a 4.6 percent stake.

Ghizzoni also said UniCredit had around 40 billion euros of Italian government bonds. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)