UPDATE 10-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
MILAN Feb 12 The central bank of Libya has cut its stake in UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, to 2.9 percent from 4.6 percent, Italian market regulator Consob said on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Massimo Gaia, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds reactions from China, Australia, Fiji and energy industry)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8