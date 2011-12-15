MILAN Dec 15 Italy has given the go-ahead for funds to be unfrozen to allow the Libyan Central bank to underwrite the capital increase of Italy's UniCredit, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said funds to the tune of 375 million euros were unfrozen, the equivalent of 5 percent of the bank.

The Libyan Central Bank holds 4.6 percent of UniCredit.

UniCredit is launching a 7.5 billion euro capital increase. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Francesca Landini)