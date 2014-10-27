MILAN Oct 27 Unicredit CEO Federico
Ghizzoni on Monday said he did not expect further further loan
writedowns this year as a result of a banking review conducted
by the European Central Bank.
Speaking on the sidelines of an industry event, Ghizzoni
said Unicredit would not take part in any possible consolidation
of the sector in the wake of the tests.
Shares in Italy's Monte dei Paschi slumped on
Monday after an industry health check found it had the biggest
capital hole to fill among European banks.
In all, 25 euro zone banks failed landmark health checks
that were released on Sunday, and 14 still had a capital
shortfall at the end of September, although the results were
generally better than analysts had expected.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic)