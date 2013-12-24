MILAN Dec 24 UniCredit said on Tuesday it reached a deal with Cerberus European Investments LLC to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a gross value of around 950 million euros ($1.3 billion).

The transaction, which will have an impact on the lender's balance sheet in the first quarter of next year, is part of a strategy to sell assets, the Italian bank said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7296 euros)