(Adds second source, details, context)
By Gianluca Semeraro and Francesca Landini
MILAN Oct 24 UniCredit has entered final phase
talks to sell its debt recovery unit and a chunk of bad debt,
two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday, a move
aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and freeing up funds
for new lending.
UniCredit has entered exclusive talks with a consortium
comprising U.S. asset manager Fortress Investment Group
and Italy's Prelios to sell its UniCredit Credit
Management Bank (UCCMB), they said.
The deal could raise more than 600 million euros ($760
million), making it the biggest transaction in distressed debt
signed in Italy for several years after other Italian lenders
scrapped similar sales some months ago.
One of the sources said UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by
assets, aimed to clinch a deal "in a reasonable time", while the
second person said the bank will set up a 10-year partnership
with the buyer to manage its loans servicing business.
UniCredit chose the Fortress-Prelios consortium ahead of a
rival bid from a team of investors led by Lone Star.
Fortress-Prelios will buy UniCredit's 98 percent stake in
UCCMB, the unit's business operations or "platform", and part of
a bad loan portfolio worth 3.4 billion euros, the sources said.
UCCMB manages more than 40 billion euros of non-performing
loans, 20 percent of which belong to UniCredit, while the rest
are owned by other banks and several other entities. It has more
than 700 employees and is based in the northern town of Verona.
After the sale UCCMB will continue to manage small-ticket
bad loans on UniCredit's books while credit with large clients
will be managed by the lender directly, sources have said.
Suitors had to present a business plan for UCCMB and the
seller scrutinised carefully their attitude on potential layoffs
and their plans for UCCMB's future development.
Both UniCredit's CEO and a top executive for Fortress have
given assurances the sale would not impact employees, but unions
are opposed to the transaction.
HARD TO SELL
In Italy, non-performing loans rose to 173.9 billion euros
in August, the highest level since the current statistical
series began in 1998.
Banks, however, are finding it hard to shed distressed debt
as prices offered in many cases fall short of the book value of
the assets, experts involved in some transactions said.
The completion of the euro zone stress tests could help
unlock further bad loan deals, experts said.
Since Italy was engulfed by the sovereign debt crisis at the
end of 2011 there has been only one large bad debt deal, by
Intesa Sanpaolo, which sold 1.64 billion euros of bad
loans to Deutsche Bank in February 2012 for 270 million euros.
($1 = 0.7896 euro)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Emilio Parodi and David Evans)