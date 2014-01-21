MILAN Jan 21 Big European banks like UniCredit
do not need another round of cheap loans from the
European Central Bank given the improvement in funding
conditions, the chief executive of Italy's UniCredit said on
Tuesday.
Instead, another LTRO might be useful for smaller banks
which cannot easily tap the market for medium- and long term
funding, Federico Ghizzoni said.
"I'd say that for banks of a certain size a new LTRO is not
a priority...It could be useful for the small and medium-sized
ones," Ghizzoni said.
"Funding is going very well, we have been on the market
twice already this year paying spreads we had not seen since
2011."
He also said he expected the level of bad loans at his bank,
Italy's biggest by assets, to stabilise this year. Lending
volumes in Italy should also stabilise in 2014.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie)