ROME May 13 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest bank by assets, has restored ties with its Libyan
shareholders that had previously run into difficulty after a
temporary seizure of Libyan assets in Italy, it said on
Wednesday.
In a statement the Italian lender said Chairman Giuseppe
Vita and Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni met earlier on
Wednesday with the Libyan central bank governor, Saddek Omar
Elkaber, and Libyan Investment Authority Chairman Abdulrahman
Benyezza.
"All parties were joined by a willingness and mutual
interest in re-establishing ... cooperative ties that had been
interrupted in recent years," the statement from UniCredit said.
UniCredit said documents at its annual shareholder meeting
on Wednesday showed the Central Bank of Libya owned a stake of
2.914 percent jointly with the Libyan Foreign Bank, while the
Libyan Investment Authority had 1.25 percent.
In 2012 Italian police seized more than 1.1 billion euros
($1.25 billion) worth of assets that it said belonged to ousted
leader Muammar Gaddafi's family, at the request of the
International Criminal Court.
The assets included UniCredit shares, which were later
unfrozen.
Libya rmains in a state of political turmoil with two
separate governments -- the internationally recognised one in
the east and the rival administration in Tripoli - vying for
control of territory.
($1 = 0.8818 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Greg Mahlich)