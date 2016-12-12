BRIEF-Libertas 7 Q1 result after tax turns to profit of 141,000 euros
* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX 141,000 EUROS VERSUS LOSS 395,000 EUROS YEAR AGO
PARIS Dec 12 French fund management company Amundi is to buy asset manager Pioneer from Italian bank UniCredit for 3.55 billion euros ($3.75 billion), and will finance the deal with a debt and equity issue.
The deal is one of various disposals being pursued by newly-appointed UniCredit Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier to boost capital levels at the Italian lender, slim it down and make it easier to manage.
Amundi, which is majority owned by French bank Credit Agricole, said the Pioneer deal would result in cost-savings and would boost Amundi's earnings.
GABORONE, May 15 Botswana's government has offered its state-owned BCL Mine Ltd to the Emirates Investment House (EIH) for a token price of $1 in a deal that will result in the Emirati firm taking over the mine's debts, minerals minister Sadique Kebonang said.