MILAN Dec 11 Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit has reached a deal to sell its asset manager Pioneer to France's Amundi for more than 4 billion euros ($4.21 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

The deal involves a special dividend to be paid to UniCredit, the source said. ($1 = 0.9496 euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Silvia Aloisi)