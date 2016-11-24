WARSAW Nov 24 Polish state-run insurer PZU
and state development fund PFR are in the final stage
of talks with Italy's UniCredit over buying its Polish arm Bank
Pekao, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki
was quoted as saying on Thursday.
"We are in the final phase, but I cannot comment on the
details as these are confidential negotiations," Morawiecki told
state agency PAP. "We will see if we can reach an agreement with
partners (...) already this year."
Asked about obstacles in the talks, Morawiecki was quoted as
saying: "There have been no big obstacles from what I know, but
it can always turn out that the price does not fit our
expectations."
PZU and fund PFR are in negotiations with UniCredit over
buying a combined 33 percent stake in Bank Pekao, a source close
to the matter told Reuters in October.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)