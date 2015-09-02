FRANKFURT, Sept 2 UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni on Wednesday said his group's German branch HVB had plans to expand in Germany but not through acquisitions.

Ghizzoni ruled out any interest in Postbank, owned by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank aims to sell Postbank on the stock market as part of a group restructuring plan.

"We have no plans for acquisitions but we have a clear plan to expand our business" in Germany, he said at a conference. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jonathan Gould)