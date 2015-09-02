BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings posts contracted sales for first four months of 2017 of RMB9,101 mln
* For first four months of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9,101 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni on Wednesday said his group's German branch HVB had plans to expand in Germany but not through acquisitions.
Ghizzoni ruled out any interest in Postbank, owned by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank aims to sell Postbank on the stock market as part of a group restructuring plan.
"We have no plans for acquisitions but we have a clear plan to expand our business" in Germany, he said at a conference. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* HK$50mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033 to be consolidated and to form a single series with HK$750 mln 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033