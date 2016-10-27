Oct 27 Polish insurer PZU and
development fund PFR have started due diligence on UniCredit's
unit Pekao SA and expect to reach a deal to
buy a combined stake of 33 percent in the lender next month, a
source close to the matter said.
"Yesterday, Pekao's supervisory board decided to let PZU and
PFR start a due diligence. It will last 2-3 weeks. It is
expected that the deal will be reached in November," the source
said on Thursday.
"The starting point for the negotiations is 126 zlotys
($31.77) per share. PZU would buy 20 percent, while PFR would
get another 13 percent of Pekao," the source added.
Milan-based UniCredit declined to comment.
