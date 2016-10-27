(Adds background, details)

Oct 27 Polish insurer PZU and state development fund PFR could clinch a deal to buy a combined 33 percent stake in Bank Pekao from Italy's UniCredit as early as next month, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

UniCredit's new chief executive Jean-Pierre Mustier is looking to sell a number of assets including its remaining stake in Pekao in an attempt to strengthen the Italian bank's balance sheet and improve its profitability.

UniCredit said earlier this month it was discussing a sale of Pekao with PZU and PFR, adding, however, that there was no certainty talks would lead to a deal.

The source said Pekao's supervisory board on Wednesday authorised PZU and PFR to start a due diligence appraisal of the business.

"It will last two to three weeks. It is expected that the deal will be reached in November," the source said.

"The starting point for the negotiations is 126 zlotys ($31.77) per share. PZU would buy 20 percent, while PFR would get another 13 percent of Pekao," the source added.

At that price, a 33 percent stake in Pekao would be worth 2.55 billion euros.

By 1141 GMT shares in Pekao lost 0.5 percent at 120.25 zlotys.

Milan-based UniCredit, which still owns 40.1 percent of Pekao after selling a 10 percent stake in the lender immediately after Mustier took over, declined to comment.

The source said the transaction would be conducted in stages as the bidders wanted to avoid having to launch a public tender to buy more Pekao shares.

Under Polish law, if they bought the 33 percent stake in one go they would be required to launch a mandatory offer on an additional 33 percent holding.

Poland's ruling party, the Law and Justice (PiS), has pledged to increase state control over the economy and is seeking to buy back banks from foreign investors who now have majority control of the sector.