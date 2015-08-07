(Adds details, comment from ABHH)
MILAN Aug 7 UniCredit said on Friday
it had started three months of exclusive talks with
Luxemburg-based investment group ABH Holdings (ABHH) about the
potential sale of the Italian bank's Ukraine business in
exchange for a minority stake in ABHH.
Italy's biggest bank by assets has long flagged that it was
trying to sell JSC Ukrsotsbank, but the process has been held
back by the crisis in Ukraine.
ABHH Chairman Petr Aven said in a separate statement that
the deal would enable the holding company "to create a leading
retail and wholesale banking player in Ukraine with an
unparalleled platform for growth and development".
He welcomed UniCredit, which operates in 17 European
countries, as a partner and hoped to use its experience to grow
ABHH internationally.
UniCredit is a market leader in central and eastern Europe
where it competes with regional rivals such as Raiffeisen
and Erste Group. Ukraine was UniCredit's
only loss making country in the region last year and it is
expected to report a loss again this year.
ABHH, part of Russia's Alfa Group, is a privately-owned
company that invests in several banking groups in Europe and the
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) of former Soviet Union
countries. Its shareholders include Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman and his business partner German Khan, among others.
UniCredit is being advised by Rothschild and UniCredit
Corporate & Investment Banking, it said in a statement.
