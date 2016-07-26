MILAN, July 26 UniCredit will name on Tuesday its current head of corporate investment banking (CIB) Gianni Franco Papa as managing director, several sources said, as new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier starts reshaping the Italian bank's top ranks.

The changes are also likely to include a bigger role for Olivier Khayat, currently the CIB's division No.2. Khayat worked with Mustier when the latter was head of CIB at UniCredit.

The sources also said that Chief Operating Officer Paolo Fiorentino, Strategy and Finance Head Marina Natale and Italy's Country Chairman Gabriele Piccini could all leave their current positions. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio, editing by Francesca Landini)