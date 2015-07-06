Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
MILAN, July 6 The Chinese central bank has bought a 2 percent stake in lenders UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi di Siena, adding to a string of investments in large Italian companies, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.
Market regulator Consob said on its website that the People's Bank of China owned 2.01 percent of Monte dei Paschi as of June 30. A similar investment in UniCredit was dated June 29.
China's central bank already owns 2 percent of Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca.
It had previously invested also in power grid operator Terna , oil major Eni, insurer Generali and carmaker Fiat Chrysler.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of 9.50 - 10.00 cents versus 8.07 cents year ago