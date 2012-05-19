MUNICH May 19 Moody's Investors Service mass credit downgrade of Italian banks had virtually no effect on UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, its Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said.

"In terms of capital ratio and liquidity, we are one of Europe's strongest banks," Ghizzoni told reporters at an event in Munich on Saturday.

There was hardly any effect of the downgrade on the lender's refinancing efforts because markets currently did not regard the credit rating as a decisive criterion, he added.

Ratings agency Moody's late on Monday downgraded 26 Italian lenders, citing the country's recession and rising bad debt levels, which triggered an angry reaction by the Italian Banking Association which branded the move as an assault against Italy. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer; writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by James Jukwey)