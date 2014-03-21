MILAN, March 21 Ratings agency Moody's has cut
its standalone baseline credit assessment for UniCredit
to 'ba1' from 'baa3' citing pressures caused by the
ongoing deterioration of the bank's primarily Italian loan book.
UniCredit posted a record 14-billion-euro ($19.30 billion)
loss on March 11 due to huge writedowns on bad loans and past
acquisitions as it moved to clean up its balance sheet ahead of
an industry-wide health check by European regulators.
Moody's said UniCredit's capital buffer was sufficient in
view of the ECB's comprehensive assessment.
However it expects the bank to report persistently low
profitability in 2014 due to pressure on revenues and a still
elevated, although declining, level of loan loss provisions.
Its asset quality should deteriorate further, albeit at a
slower rate, while profitability should recover only from 2015.
Moody's affirmed UniCredit's 'Baa2' long-term senior debt
and deposit ratings, saying it was highly probable that the
Italian government would support the lender if needed.
The outlook on all the bank's ratings is stable.
($1 = 0.7256 Euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)