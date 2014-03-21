MILAN, March 21 Ratings agency Moody's has cut its standalone baseline credit assessment for UniCredit to 'ba1' from 'baa3' citing pressures caused by the ongoing deterioration of the bank's primarily Italian loan book.

UniCredit posted a record 14-billion-euro ($19.30 billion) loss on March 11 due to huge writedowns on bad loans and past acquisitions as it moved to clean up its balance sheet ahead of an industry-wide health check by European regulators.

Moody's said UniCredit's capital buffer was sufficient in view of the ECB's comprehensive assessment.

However it expects the bank to report persistently low profitability in 2014 due to pressure on revenues and a still elevated, although declining, level of loan loss provisions.

Its asset quality should deteriorate further, albeit at a slower rate, while profitability should recover only from 2015.

Moody's affirmed UniCredit's 'Baa2' long-term senior debt and deposit ratings, saying it was highly probable that the Italian government would support the lender if needed.

The outlook on all the bank's ratings is stable. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)