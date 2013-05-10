MILAN May 10 UniCredit said on Friday its outlook for slightly lower loan loss provisions this year was confirmed even though a pick-up in economic activity in Italy was likely to come later than previously expected.

"The macro-econOmic pick-up we had hoped for is likely to be delayed," Chief Risk Officer Alessandro Decio told analysts on a conference call.

"Even so we are comfirming our outlook for a lower cost of risk," he said.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)