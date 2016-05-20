LONDON May 20 Italy's UniCredit, is
carrying out a feasibility study of its payments processing
operations which involves sounding out potential buyers, sources
familiar with the matter said.
UniCredit, which is facing investor discontent over its weak
share price, stretched capital position and low profitability,
is reviewing options for its payments business following a spate
of deals in Italy for similar operations, they told Reuters.
The Italian lender began contemplating a sale of the
business last year, the sources said on Friday, adding that the
process remains at an early stage.
If it were to go ahead with a sale, UniCredit would need to
carve out payment processing into a standalone platform.
And a final decision is not expected until after UniCredit
has resolved questions over the future of 60-year-old chief
executive Federico Ghizzoni, who some top shareholders want
replaced.
The sources said UniCredit, which declined to comment, hopes
to achieve a valuation similar to that rival Intesa SanPaolo
got earlier this month when it sold its payments arm
Setefi to a consortium of Advent, Bain Capital and Clessidra for
1 billion euros on May 2.
With core earnings of about 40 million euros, UniCredit's
payments business could be worth up to 500 million euros ($561
million) depending on the synergies that prospective bidders
would extract, one of the sources said.
Intesa's Setefi was valued at more than 10 times its core
earnings after drawing interest from several private equity
funds including London-based CVC and Permira, which lost out to
the consortium led by Advent and Bain.
The same private equity firms tried last year to secure
control of Italian payments specialist Istituto Centrale delle
Banche Popolari (ICBPI), later acquired by Setefi's new owners
in June in a 2.15 billion euro deal.
INFORMAL TALKS
UniCredit has recently held informal talks with parties who
bid for Setefi to test their appetite, the sources said.
The bank held off selling the unit last year because of
wider management uncertainties over shoring up capital.
Ghizzoni has repeatedly said the bank has no plans for a
capital increase.
The Milanese bank, whose transitional CET 1 ratio stands at
10.5 percent, against a minimum requirement of 10 percent set by
the European Central Bank (ECB), is reviewing the sale of other
assets to improve its capital position.
Reuters reported on Thursday that UniCredit was assessing
the possibility of reducing some of its holdings, including
trimming stakes in FinecoBank, Turkey's Yapi Kredi
and Poland's Bank Pekao.
($1 = 0.8914 euros)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)