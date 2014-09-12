* CVC consortium is frontrunner - source
* Pioneer valued at over 2 bln euros-sources
* UniCredit declines to comment
(Adds background, shares)
MILAN, Sept 12 Italian lender Unicredit
is likely to choose a partner for exclusive talks to
buy a stake of up to 50 percent in its asset management division
Pioneer on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said.
Italy's biggest bank by assets has received bids for Pioneer
from Spain's Banco Santander, U.S. fund Advent and a
consortium comprising CVC Capital Partners and
Singapore sovereign fund GIC, people with knowledge of the
matter have said.
"The CVC consortium is frontrunner," the source said on
Friday. UniCredit declined to comment.
Like other Italian and European lenders, UniCredit has been
shedding assets, cutting jobs and closing branches to shore up
its capital base ahead of a health check of euro zone banks
whose outcome is set to be made public next month.
The bids on UniCredit's table are for a stake of up to 50
percent in Pioneer, which as a whole is worth around 2 billion
euros ($2.6 billion), sources have said.
A report in Italian daily MF on Friday said that, ahead of a
decision on exclusivity talks, the three bidders had improved
their offers, which had initially valued Pioneer at between 2
billion euros and 2.5 billion.
UniCredit had in 2011 mulled the sale of Pioneer but dropped
the idea after failing to conclude a tie-up with Eurizon, the
fund management arm of domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo.
In August UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said Pioneer was a
strategic asset and the idea was to keep a "strong stake".
(1 US dollar = 0.7738 euro)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and
David Holmes)