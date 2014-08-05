MILAN Aug 5 The chief executive of Italy's biggest bank by assets UniCredit said the impact of sanctions against Russia on the group was "marginal", saying the bank had estimated it at maximum 10-15 million euros ($13-20 million) in lost revenues.

Federico Ghizzoni also told analysts in a conference call that the lender was looking at potential partners to enhance growth at its asset management unit Pioneer.

He said Pioneer was a strategic asset for UniCredit and the idea was to keep a "strong stake" in the unit.

Ghizzoni confirmed a decision on the sale of its bad loans services unit UCCMB would be taken by year end.

($1 = 0.7476 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)