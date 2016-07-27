(Adds Santander CEO comment, details)

MILAN, July 27 UniCredit will look at alternative options for its Pioneer asset management business, including a potential market listing, after ending talks with Santander on merging it with the Spanish bank's asset management division.

The shelving of the deal could increase pressure on UniCredit to raise capital because the merger had been expected to add to the Italian bank's core capital base.

The banks originally announced an agreement in April last year to merge their fund management businesses but in May there was speculation the deal could be called off.

The Italian bank said on Wednesday it would now look at its options for Pioneer as part of a group-wide review launched under new CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, who was appointed on July 12.

UniCredit's shares were 2.5 percent lower by 1217 GMT.

Mustier is widely expected to launch a multi-billion euro capital increase in coming months and sell assets to boost UniCredit's balance sheet. Since taking office, he has already raised 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) by selling stakes in online broker Fineco and Polish unit Pekao.

A tie-up between UniCredit's Pioneer and Santander Asset Management would have created one of Europe's leading asset gatherers, managing funds worth 400 billion euros. It would have also added 25 basis points to UniCredit's core capital base, which is stretched and lags behind rivals.

Italy's biggest bank by assets had a transitional CET 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, of 10.5 percent at the end of March, just above a minimum requirement of 10 percent set by the European Central Bank and behind rival Intesa Sanpaolo's 12.9 percent level.

The asset management deal had run up against regulatory and governance hurdles.

"We tried as much as we could to meet the regulatory expectations ... we were not able to do so," Santander CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez told analysts on a conference call for Santander's quarterly results on Wednesday.

Private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic were also involved in the planned merger as they bought half of Santander Asset Management from the Spanish bank in 2013. ($1 = 0.9098 euros)