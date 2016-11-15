MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* Poste Italiane will fold UniCredit's Pioneer into Anima Holding if a consortium led by the Italian post office succeeds in buying the asset gatherer, the groups agreed on Tuesday

* Poste Italiane, Anima Holding and Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti submitted a binding offer to buy Pioneer last week

* The three groups have also signed a deal that set conditions for the acquisition of Pioneer

* Under the deal, published on Anima Holding's website, the three groups agree that, if they buy Pioneer, it will be listed through a merger with Anima

* If their offer wins, the three groups will buy Pioneer through two investment vehicles dubbed Risparmio Holding spa and Equam spa, respectively

* Poste Italiane will own 80 percent of Risparmio Holding with CDP holding the rest, while the shareholders of Equam will be Risparmio Holding, with a 80 percent, and Anima, with a 20 percent

* Regardless of the outcome of the Pioneer deal, Poste Italiane will give its asset manager unit BancoPosta SGR to Anima Holding next year, increasing its stake in Anima to a maximum of 24.9 percent from the current 10.32 percent (Reporting by Francesca Landini)