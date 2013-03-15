BRIEF-OCBC Bank and Great Eastern Holdings receive proposals regarding their combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL
MILAN, March 15 Italian bank Unicredit's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Friday that it does not have a date yet for the presentation of a revised strategic plan because markets were still too volatile.
The bank said earlier on Friday it will review its business targets in light of the exceptionally difficult economic environment, after setting aside nearly 10 billion euros ($13 billion) to cover credit risks on rising bad loans.
"We don't have a date," said Ghizzoni on an analysts' conference call. "As long as the markets stay so volatile, it's not possible to make forecasts. It makes no sense to come to you with a new plan, we need more clarity on the macro front."
WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. President Donald Trump talked trade with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit on Wednesday and welcomed the signing of business deals worth billions of dollars and the jobs they would create.