MILAN, March 27 UniCredit does not see a need to review its business plan presented last November despite a deteriorating economic outlook in Italy, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.

He told an analyst conference call that it was important to see whether the Italian economy, now in the middle of a recession, would recover in the second half of this year. But he said a potentially higher than expected cost of risk would be offset by additonal cost cuts and lower costs of funding.

Ghizzoni also said the bank would not use 26 billion of euros of cheap three-year funds it took from the European Central Bank to buy Italian government bonds. Its exposure to Italian governemnt bonds stood at 37-38 billion euros, he said.

