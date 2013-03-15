MILAN, March 15 UniCredit could repay the cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank, but is delaying doing so because of post-election political uncertainty in Italy, its chief executive said on Friday.

"We were waiting to see whether there would be political stability. There isn't, so we are postponing (the repayment)," CEO Federico Ghizzoni said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Potter)