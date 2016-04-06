(Recasts with UniCredit set to go ahead with underwriting plan)
By Paola Arosio
MILAN, April 6 Italian bank UniCredit
looks set to go ahead with its deal to underwrite almost all of
a 1.76 billion euro ($2 billion) share issue by smaller rival
Popolare di Vicenza, two sources said, amid market concerns
about a possible delay.
UniCredit said last week it was assessing whether the
conditions were in place to carry out Popolare di Vicenza's
capital raising according to schedule.
UniCredit agreed in September to be sole guarantor for up to
1.5 billion euros of Popolare di Vicenza's capital raising, but
Italian banking shares soon took a tumble. Italy's banking
sector has fallen almost 40 percent so far this year.
Popolare di Vicenza will raise the funds by listing its
shares on the stock market.
UniCredit is set to discuss Popolare di Vicenza's capital
raising at a board meeting on Thursday. Barring any surprises at
the meeting, the transaction will proceed according to schedule,
one source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Another source said UniCredit was standing by its commitment
because the terms of the underwriting contract were strict.
Popolare di Vicenza aims to complete its capital raising and
listing by the end of April to meet capital-adequacy
requirements of the European Central Bank.
UniCredit has extended its guarantee contract by roughly 10
days, sources said.
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark
Bendeich)