FRANKFURT, Nov 29 State prosecutors raided the
Munich offices of UniCredit SpA's German unit HVB as
part of a tax evasion probe relating to share deals several
years ago, HVB said on Thursday.
The raids, which were instigated at the behest of Frankfurt
prosecutors on Wednesday, were carried out by a team of 60
police, tax inspectors and federal criminal investigators.
Eight people were being investigated on suspicion of
deliberate tax evasion, Frankfurt prosecutors said, declining to
provide the names of the suspects.
Prosecutors are investigating possible tax evasion in
connection with share transactions in 2006-2008, HVB said.
The lender said it had also informed Munich tax authorities
that it had timed certain proprietary trades close to dividend
payments and may have claimed tax credits related to the
transactions.
"The capital gains tax credits that resulted from these
transactions are being queried by the tax authorities," it said.
It said it was cooperating with authorities but added it
could not comment further because the matter is subject to an
ongoing investigation.
Germany's finance ministry declined to comment.
According to German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, HVB is being
probed for helping with a tax rebate strategy connected to
"dividend stripping," where a stock is bought just before losing
rights to a dividend then quickly sold.
A source familiar the process said HVB is said to have
issued documentation to a third party Frankfurt-based investor
which helped the investor claim certain unwarranted tax rebates.
Prosecutors suspect that as a result of this scheme, taxes
of around 124 million euros ($160.1 million) were illegitimately
claimed, the source familiar with the process said, but declined
further comment.
($1 = 0.7746 euros)
