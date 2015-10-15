MILAN Oct 15 Leading Italian bank UniCredit said on Thursday that a preliminary analysis it had conducted over a criminal probe for alleged Mafia links among its executives had shown no wrongdoings and it confirmed its confidence in the officials.

Anti-mafia prosecutors in Florence have placed three top officials at the bank, including deputy chairman Fabrizio Palenzona, under investigation for allegedly doing business with an entrepreneur linked to the Sicilian mafia, according to a search warrant issued by the prosecutors.

At a board meeting on Thursday, directors were informed of the outcome of an internal audit which was limited to internal documents and decisions, the bank said in a statement.

"This preliminary analysis did not show wrongdoings in the processes, decisions and behaviours of the Bank officers involved," UniCredit said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)