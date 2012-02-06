MILAN Feb 6 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest bank by assets, expects the bond buyback it completed on
Monday to lift its core tier 1 ratio by about 11 basis point, a
source close to the bank said.
UniCredit said earlier on Monday it had bought back a
nominal 1.86 billion euros ($2.4 billion) worth of bonds, as it
moves to shore up its balance sheet.
The source said the deal will generate a gross capital gain
of about 532 million euros for UniCredit, which raised 7.5
billion euros from a rights issue in January.
Other Italian banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo and
Banco Popolare, have launched bond buybacks to boost
their core capital, helped by a Bank of Italy decision last week
to ease the rules.
(Reporting By Silvia Alosi)