MILAN Aug 5 Net profit at UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, came in above analyst forecasts at 522 million euros ($568 million) in the second quarter and its capital base was also above forecasts, sending its shares higher.

An analyst consensus distributed by the lender had forecast a net profit of 453 million euros. Even taking account of the higher-than-expected profit, at just above 1 billion euros UniCredit's earnings in the first six months are half those of domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo.

The CET 1 ratio, a bank's measure of financial strength, stood at 10.37 percent at the end of June, up from 10.1 percent three months earlier and some 30 basis points higher than expected.

UniCredit said that including the sale of its asset manager Pioneer and government bond holdings in its so-called available for sale reserve at today's value, the ratio would rise to 10.84 percent. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)