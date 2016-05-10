MILAN May 10 Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, posted a higher than expected net profit in the first quarter of the year despite restructuring charges in Austria and Italy, it said on Tuesday.

The bank's net profit came in at 406 million euros ($462 million), beating a 379 million euros analyst consensus distributed by the bank. It however fell 21 percent from a year ago, as the bank was hit by around 230 million euros in restructuring costs in its Italian home country and in Austria.

Core capital at the bank, a nagging concern for investors who fear the lender may have to resort to a capital increase to boost its financial strength, was slightly lower.

The fully-loaded CET 1 ratio came in at 10.85 percent at the end of March compared with 10.94 percent at end 2015. ($1 = 0.8791 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)