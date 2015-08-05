* Q2 net profit 522 million euros vs forecast 453 million

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Aug 5 UniCredit SpA, Italy's biggest bank by assets, has allayed fears for now it might tap shareholders to bolster its balance sheet after reporting stronger than expected capital and a 29.5 percent profit rise, pushing its shares up sharply.

The bank has struggled to persuade investors it does not need a rights issue to raise cash to strengthen its capital base that lags that of several European rivals.

Asked by journalists whether the bank could rule out the need for to raise capital, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said: "We never said we would do a capital increase, you did. It seems to me today's numbers are the answer."

UniCredit's common equity tier (CET) 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 10.37 percent at the end of June, up from 10.1 percent three months earlier and some 50 basis points higher than the most pessimistic forecasts.

UniCredit said that including the sale of asset manager Pioneer and a mark-to-market valuation of government bond holdings in its so-called available for sale reserve, the ratio would rise to 10.84 percent.

Government bond prices in the euro zone have recovered following Greece's deal with international creditors, after dipping in response to fears the country might have to exit the euro. In the last two days of June alone, the bank's capital lost 32 basis points because of market jitters about Greece.

Ghizzoni said he was confident he would keep the CET 1 ratio above 10 percent, which compares with a minimum requirement of 9.5 percent set by the European Central Bank.

"We expect the bears to continue to worry about a potential capital raise, with all eyes on the potential restructuring plan that the bank could announce (in the third quarter of 2015)," brokerage Keefe Bruyette and Woods said.

Ghizzoni is reworking a five-year strategic plan, unveiled less than 18 months ago, that will aim to boost revenues and cut costs. The revised plan could be announced in November, he said.

Some analysts say UniCredit, which has operations in 17 countries, should exit its activities in volatile Russia and Turkey. But Ghizzoni ruled that out given those countries' double-digit returns.

Cost cutting will likely target Germany and Austria, where the cost-to-income ratio was respectively 80 percent and 91 percent in 2014, compared to a group average of 61.5 percent, a source close to the matter said.

UniCredit also reshuffled its management. This included the departure of managing director Roberto Nicastro, who quit after 18 years with a 5.39 million euro severance package due to a clash of opinions over the direction of the bank. Chief risk officer Alessandro Decio is also stepping down.

Second-quarter net profit stood at 522 million euros ($568 million), above an analyst consensus of 453 million.

But even taking account the forecast-beating performance, at just above 1 billion euros UniCredit's first-half earnings are half those of domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo, which also has a core capital ratio of 13.3 percent.

UniCredit's share price has been overshadowed by the market's fears over a potential cash-call. It has risen just 8 percent over the past year compared with a 54 percent rise for Intesa's stock. UniCredit shares rose 6 percent after Wednesday's results.

