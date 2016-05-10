* One-off charges in Austria, Italy hit earnings

* UniCredit CET 1 ratio at 10.85 percent, slightly down

* CEO faces investor discontent over share weakness (Recasts with CEO comments)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, May 10 UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, could not allay capital concerns on Tuesday, despite beating first quarter profit forecasts, sending its shares lower.

The results heap more pressure on UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni who is facing investor discontent and talk of management change due to the bank's poor share performance and lower earnings than rival Intesa Sanpaolo.

"I am serene, it's up to the shareholders and the board to decide on management change," Ghizzoni told reporters following the bank's earnings announcement, adding that there was no capital increase on the horizon.

Core capital at the Milanese bank, a nagging concern for investors who fear it may need a rights issue to boost its financial strength, was 10.85 percent at the end of March. This was down from 10.94 percent at the end of 2015 and compared with 13.1 percent at Intesa Sanpaolo.

UniCredit said the fall was mostly due to risk-weighted assets rising because of increased lending. The bank's transitional CET 1 ratio was 10.5 percent, against a minimum requirement of 10 percent set by the European Central Bank.

Capital will be further eroded by around 13 basis points by UniCredit's 845-million euro contribution to a newly created fund set up last month to help weaker Italian banks.

The Atlante fund replaced UniCredit as the sole underwriter of Popolare di Vicenza's 1.5 billion euro capital increase and ended up with a 99 percent stake in the ailing bank.

Ghizzoni rejected criticism of UniCredit's handling of the rights issue, saying his bank had not taken on excessive risk.

Analysts also grilled Ghizzoni on capital. The CEO said the bank had several options, including asset sales, to boost its financial strength rather than via a capital hike.

"We have a target in our plan for a CET 1 ratio of at least 11.5 percent at end 2018. Markets have no patience, but they'll be reassured as we progress towards that goal."

However, a broker said the bank was still perceived "as the next big capital hike in European financials."

UniCredit's net profit was 406 million euros ($462 million), beating a 379 million euros analyst consensus distributed by the bank, but below the 512 million euros it made last year.

The bank was hit by 260 million euros in restructuring charges in Italy and in Austria, where a change in the law is more than trebling the cost of shifting thousands of staff at its Bank Austria unit into the state pension system.

UniCredit's commissions were resilient, rising 0.6 percent on the quarter despite turbulent financial markets. Intesa Sanpaolo's commissions declined by 10 percent over the same period, although its net profit is double that of UniCredit.

While lower costs and a 23 percent fall in loan loss charges boosted UniCredit's earnings, a weak macro-economic environment and negative interest rates weighed on revenues, which were down 4.7 percent from a year ago at 5.5 billion euros.

"Core earnings are a bit on the weak side because of macro conditions. But overall they're not bad if you think they've thrown in a one-off of 260 million euros in there," said Fabrizio Bernardi, analyst at broker Fidentiis.

UniCredit shares closed down 1.5 percent. The bank's stock has lost 53 percent in the past year due to concerns about its bad loans - which at 80 billion euros are the highest among top European banks - and its capital levels. ($1 = 0.8791 euros) (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Alexander Smith)