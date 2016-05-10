* One-off charges in Austria, Italy hit earnings
* UniCredit CET 1 ratio at 10.85 percent, slightly down
* CEO faces investor discontent over share weakness
(Recasts with CEO comments)
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, May 10 UniCredit, Italy's
largest bank by assets, could not allay capital concerns on
Tuesday, despite beating first quarter profit forecasts, sending
its shares lower.
The results heap more pressure on UniCredit Chief Executive
Federico Ghizzoni who is facing investor discontent and talk of
management change due to the bank's poor share performance and
lower earnings than rival Intesa Sanpaolo.
"I am serene, it's up to the shareholders and the board to
decide on management change," Ghizzoni told reporters following
the bank's earnings announcement, adding that there was no
capital increase on the horizon.
Core capital at the Milanese bank, a nagging concern for
investors who fear it may need a rights issue to boost its
financial strength, was 10.85 percent at the end of March. This
was down from 10.94 percent at the end of 2015 and compared with
13.1 percent at Intesa Sanpaolo.
UniCredit said the fall was mostly due to risk-weighted
assets rising because of increased lending. The bank's
transitional CET 1 ratio was 10.5 percent, against a minimum
requirement of 10 percent set by the European Central Bank.
Capital will be further eroded by around 13 basis points by
UniCredit's 845-million euro contribution to a newly created
fund set up last month to help weaker Italian banks.
The Atlante fund replaced UniCredit as the sole underwriter
of Popolare di Vicenza's 1.5 billion euro capital increase and
ended up with a 99 percent stake in the ailing bank.
Ghizzoni rejected criticism of UniCredit's handling of the
rights issue, saying his bank had not taken on excessive risk.
Analysts also grilled Ghizzoni on capital. The CEO said the
bank had several options, including asset sales, to boost its
financial strength rather than via a capital hike.
"We have a target in our plan for a CET 1 ratio of at least
11.5 percent at end 2018. Markets have no patience, but they'll
be reassured as we progress towards that goal."
However, a broker said the bank was still perceived "as the
next big capital hike in European financials."
UniCredit's net profit was 406 million euros ($462 million),
beating a 379 million euros analyst consensus distributed by the
bank, but below the 512 million euros it made last year.
The bank was hit by 260 million euros in restructuring
charges in Italy and in Austria, where a change in the law is
more than trebling the cost of shifting thousands of staff at
its Bank Austria unit into the state pension system.
UniCredit's commissions were resilient, rising 0.6 percent
on the quarter despite turbulent financial markets. Intesa
Sanpaolo's commissions declined by 10 percent over the same
period, although its net profit is double that of UniCredit.
While lower costs and a 23 percent fall in loan loss charges
boosted UniCredit's earnings, a weak macro-economic environment
and negative interest rates weighed on revenues, which were down
4.7 percent from a year ago at 5.5 billion euros.
"Core earnings are a bit on the weak side because of macro
conditions. But overall they're not bad if you think they've
thrown in a one-off of 260 million euros in there," said
Fabrizio Bernardi, analyst at broker Fidentiis.
UniCredit shares closed down 1.5 percent. The bank's stock
has lost 53 percent in the past year due to concerns about its
bad loans - which at 80 billion euros are the highest among top
European banks - and its capital levels.
($1 = 0.8791 euros)
(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro;
Editing by Alexander Smith)