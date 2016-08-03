* Monte dei Paschi rescue plan fails to soothe investors

* Political, economic outlook in Italy uncertain-analysts

* UniCredit capital drops, intensifies cap hike expectations

* UniCredit working to plug 7-8 bln euro capital gap-sources (Adds analyst comment, context)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Aug 3 Italy's largest bank UniCredit reported a surprise drop in its capital in the second quarter of 2016, adding to concerns about the solidity of the wider banking industry in the euro zone's third largest economy.

Italian bank shares have tumbled this year, overshadowed by a 360 billion euro ($402.34 billion) bad debt mountain that the banks accumulated during a three-year recession.

Embattled Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won some breathing space in his attempts to avert a full-blown banking crisis with an 11th-hour, private-sector rescue deal on Friday for the country's third biggest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena .

But further falls in Italian bank shares this week suggest that deal has not eased market worries about the broader, structural weaknesses of the country's financial system.

UniCredit added to these jitters on Wednesday when it revealed that its core capital - a key measure of financial strength - fell to 10.33 percent in June from a pro-forma level of 10.85 percent three months ago, noting it had made some changes in the calculation.

The drop hit UniCredit's shares as it intensified expectations the bank, which fared poorly in European stress tests last week, will have to launch a multi-billion-euro stock sale to bolster capital levels that lag those of its rivals. The bank's stock has shed nearly 20 percent this week.

UniCredit estimates its capital shortfall at 7-8 billion euros ($8-$9 billion) and is looking to plug that gap in coming months through a share issue and asset sales, two sources close to the matter said before the bank's results were published.

UniCredit declined to comment on the plans. The bank's new chief executive Jean-Pierre Mustier told analysts in a conference call the bank was still on track to bolster its balance sheet.

"The world has not changed for UniCredit since Friday morning," he said. "The bank's management is working on capital optimisation actions, efficiency and cost cuts."

Second-quarter net profit came in at 916 million euros thanks to one-off capital gains, above an analyst consensus forecast provided by the bank of 664 million.

UPHILL TASK

Aside from its banking troubles, Italy's already feeble economic outlook has also been hurt by the fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European Union as well as increased political uncertainty ahead of a referendum on constitutional reform due in the autumn on which Renzi has wagered his job.

"It's going to be uphill for Italy at least to the end of the year, with the economy slowing down, the government looking to raise 10 to 20 billion euros for the next budget law and the referendum approaching," Wolfango Piccoli, analyst at Teneo Intelligence said.

Renzi and other government officials have been at pains to stress the banking system is solid and that the problems of Monte dei Paschi are being solved without imposing losses on retail bondholders - as new European rules on state intervention to solve a banking crisis would have required.

"The Italian banking system is not in systemic crisis nor is it a source of vulnerability for other banking systems," Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told parliament.

Monte dei Paschi's rescue's plan hinges on a 5 billion euro capital raising - the third for the bank since 2014 - as well as the sale of 9.2 billion euros of bad loans. Its cash call and that of UniCredit are expected to be launched almost simultaneously by early next year.

Senior bankers and fund managers say raising so much money in the next few months will be a tall order.

Monte dei Paschi shares rose 2 percent on Wednesday following a 16 percent drop the day before. The Italian banking index has lost 8 percent over the past three days, reflecting investor scepticism over the viability of Monte dei Paschi's plan and its potential implications for the rest of the industry.

Some analysts have said if the increase in bad loan coverage ratios included in Monte dei Paschi's plan were to be applied to other Italian banks that would expose additional capital needs, with banks like UniCredit and Banco Popolare falling below regulatory requirements.

According to Reuters' calculations, the combined capital gap for the whole industry would be up to 38 billion euros.

Carlo Messina, chief of Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo, on Tuesday criticised this approach saying that only "not so smart analysts" could apply such coverage levels to rival banks. ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za, Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)