MILAN, July 11 UniCredit's board on
Monday approved the launch of a strategic review under its new
chief executive as it seeks to boost its capital position and
improve profitability.
Italy's biggest bank by assets last month appointed French
investment banker Jean-Pierre Mustier as its chief executive, a
choice which a source said is likely to lead to a multi-billion
euro capital increase and asset sales.
The bank said in a separate statement it had launched a
placement of up to 10 percent of online broker FinecoBank's
shares via an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional
investors to strengthen UniCredit's capital ratio and increase
the unit's free float.
UniCredit currently holds around 65 percent of FinecoBank
and will keep a majority shareholding after the placement.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Giulia Segreti)