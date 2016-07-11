(Adds details, Mustier comments)
MILAN, July 11 UniCredit's board on
Monday approved the launch of a strategic in-depth review under
its new chief executive as it seeks to boost its capital
position and improve profitability.
Italy's biggest bank by assets last month appointed French
investment banker Jean-Pierre Mustier as its chief executive, a
choice which a source said is likely to lead to a multi-billion
euro capital increase and asset sales.
Mustier, who will take on his new role on Tuesday, faces a
difficult task at UniCredit. The bank's shares have fallen more
than 60 percent this year, weighed down by investor concerns
over its profitability, a high pile of bad loans and a weaker
balance sheet compared to major European rivals.
"There will be specific focus on capital optimization
opportunities, further cost reduction, cross selling across
group entities and above all further improved risk discipline,"
the company said in a statement on Monday.
The lender said all of its assets will be subject to the
review and any "incremental value creating opportunities,
potentially also via disposals, will be evaluated". The bank
said it will be more proactive in how it manages its non-core
credit portfolio.
The lender said strategic assets such as German bank HVB,
its central and eastern Europe division and its corporate
investment bank will be developed further, increasing cross
selling and synergies wherever possible.
The bank said separately it had launched a placement of up
to 10 percent of online broker FinecoBank via an
accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors. UniCredit
owns around 65 percent of the unit and plans to keep a majority
shareholding after the placement, it added.
Speaking at an event in Milan, Mustier said the stake sale
could boost UniCredit's CET 1 ratio - a measure of financial
strength - by up to 7 basis points. UniCredit posted a CET 1
ratio of 10.5 percent as of end-March.
A source has previously told Reuters that Mustier was
expected to launch a capital increase and would look to sell
businesses such as Fineco, Polish unit Pekao and asset
manager Pioneer, but not HVB. A sale of its Turkish business
would also not be a priority, the person had added.
Mustier said on Monday the lender was working with Spain's
Santander to find a solution to pursue a long-delayed
deal to merge the two banks' fund management businesses.
The Financial Times said in a source-based report earlier on
Monday that the two banks were set to abandon the deal over
uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
UniCredit, the only Italian bank whose stability is deemed
important to the global financial system, has been hit
especially hard in a sell-off of European bank shares triggered
by the British vote.
Italy has taken longer than other European countries to
stabilise its banks after a long recession that followed the
2007-2009 financial crisis. Its banks are still carrying 360
billion euros in bad debts, or a third of the euro zone's total.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; additional reporting by Andrea
Mandala, editing by David Evans)